UNHCR to Consult Within UN on Attending Refugee Conference in Damascus - Spokeswoman

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has been invited to the international conference in Damascus in November, which aims to facilitate the return of the Syrian refugees and is being organized by Syria and Russia, but will consult with other UN bodies before responding, Rula Amin, the UNHCR spokeswoman for the middle East and North Africa, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Syrian authorities planned to conduct this conference from November 11-12 in Damascus with Russia as its co-organizer.

"UNHCR had not responded to the invitation yet and the decision on participation will be made in consultation with other UN entities," Amin said.

According to Zakharova, the Syrian side has sent invitations to a wide range of countries and international organizations. Russia sees the event as a "platform for substantive discussions" for a wide range of issues related to refugees' return, she added.