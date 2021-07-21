UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR To Continue Encouraging Better Refugee Policies In Japan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:40 PM

UNHCR to Continue Encouraging Better Refugee Policies in Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will continue to support Japan in improving its migration and refugee policies, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said on Wednesday after the meeting with Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

"Important meeting today with Minister of Justice @Kamikawa Yoko_ Japan acceded to the Refugee Convention 40 years ago ” UNHCR will continue to encourage and support its efforts to deal with asylum seekers, expand refugee resettlement and reduce statelessness," Grandi said on Twitter.

Japan has been criticized for the practice of long-term detention of asylum seekers under its Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. In February, the Japanese government said it would revise the legislation.

Japan ranks as the 4th largest government donor and 4th largest global private donation contributor to UNHCR in 2021.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Japan February Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

3 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

7 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

8 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

9 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.