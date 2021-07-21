UNHCR to Continue Encouraging Better Refugee Policies in Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will continue to support Japan in improving its migration and refugee policies, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said on Wednesday after the meeting with Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

"Important meeting today with Minister of Justice @Kamikawa Yoko_ Japan acceded to the Refugee Convention 40 years ago ” UNHCR will continue to encourage and support its efforts to deal with asylum seekers, expand refugee resettlement and reduce statelessness," Grandi said on Twitter.

Japan has been criticized for the practice of long-term detention of asylum seekers under its Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. In February, the Japanese government said it would revise the legislation.

Japan ranks as the 4th largest government donor and 4th largest global private donation contributor to UNHCR in 2021.