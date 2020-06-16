UrduPoint.com
UNHCR To Distribute Emergency Food Kits To Some 10,000 Refugees In Libya Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:43 PM

UNHCR to Distribute Emergency Food Kits to Some 10,000 Refugees in Libya Amid Pandemic

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has partnered up with the World Food Program (WFP) to provide about 10,000 Libyan-based refugees with emergency food kits in a move to step up humanitarian assistance for food security amid the pandemic, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has partnered up with the World Food Program (WFP) to provide about 10,000 Libyan-based refugees with emergency food kits in a move to step up humanitarian assistance for food security amid the pandemic, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons in Libya depend heavily on wage work and many can only buy food based on the day. According to the UNHCR, after the Libyan government had imposed curfews and food prices skyrocketed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many of these people were unable to find any daily work to support themselves.

"The help we're providing under this project has come at a critical time and will be a lifesaver for some of the most vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers in urban areas," Jean-Paul Cavalieri, the UNHCR's chief of mission in Libya, was quoted as saying by the statement.

Cavalieri noted that most refugees relied on daily labor, but due to the COVID-19 movement restrictions, their work opportunities were limited.

"They are living a hand-to-mouth existence and finding it very hard to feed themselves. In addition, as the UN continues to call for the orderly release of refugees and migrants from arbitrary detention, it is important that whenever the authorities release people from these centres, we can assist them in urban settings," the official added.

According to the UNHCR, the pilot batch of food kits was distributed among some 2,000 refugees at the agency's registration center in Tripoli on Monday. The humanitarian initiative will last through the end of the year.

According to the UNHCR estimate, the nearly decade-long civil conflict in Libya between two rival administrations has left the country with 43,113 refugees and asylum-seekers, and some 217,000 internally displaced persons.

