UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Urges Governments To Continue Processing Asylum Applications Despite COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:36 PM

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asylum Applications Despite COVID-19

While the pandemic made it more difficult for migrants escaping conflicts to reach safe territories, it also had a negative impact on countries' economies and migrants' accommodation practices, which have to be continued despite the COVID-19-related disruptions, a spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Spain told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) While the pandemic made it more difficult for migrants escaping conflicts to reach safe territories, it also had a negative impact on countries' economies and migrants' accommodation practices, which have to be continued despite the COVID-19-related disruptions, a spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Spain told Sputnik.

"Border restrictions due to the pandemic and the strengthened controls have made it more difficult for refugees to reach safe territories and reduced the number of people arriving in Europe, in general terms. UNHCR has kept on seeking countries to allow people seeking international protection to access the asylum procedures, applying the COVID-19 protocol measures and necessary quarantines. This pandemic has paralyzed countries in many aspects but has not stopped wars and forced displacement. The right to seek asylum should be upheld," Maria Jesus Vega said.

Acknowledging the pandemic's detrimental socio-economic impact on the countries and their practices, the UNHCR spokeswoman nevertheless urged governments around the world to continue processing asylum requests and admitting migrants, ensuring it is included in their COVID-19 prevention programs.

"We are calling on governments to ensure that refugees and asylum-seekers are included within their COVID-19 prevention and response programs, to ensure that 'no-one is left behind' as stated in the Sustainable Development Goals," Vega said.

Early on Wednesday morning, the US-based Johns Hopkins University reported that the global coronavirus tally had topped 38 million cases. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. More than 1 million people died from the disease by now.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is a framework developed by the United Nations as part of its 2030 Agenda to include 17 concrete targets, each with several detailed subtargets, which the member states should work to achieve by 2030. These goals range across various areas, such as economy, human rights, climate and rule of law, and are designed in a way to be interconnected and reinforce each other.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Died Spain Sudanese Pound March Border From Refugee UNHCR Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

2 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

19 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

27 minutes ago

Commissioner annoyed over not opening SSC classes ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new dea ..

4 minutes ago

IHC grants time to govt till Nov 11, to recover mi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.