UNHCR Urges Governments To Ensure Access Of Refugee Children To Secondary Education

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) called on governments on Tuesday to make sure refugee children and youth are included in national education systems and to expand general enrollment in secondary education, as current rates are "critically low."

"UNHCR is calling on states to guarantee the right of all children, including refugees, to access secondary education, and to ensure they are part of national educational systems and planning," the agency said.

Based on findings of its new report titled Staying The Course: The Challenges Facing Refugee Education, the agency said that in almost all of 40 surveyed countries, fewer refugee children were enrolled in secondary education than local children. The gross enrollment rate for refugees at secondary level in 2019-2020 was estimated at 34%.

The pandemic, while being disruptive for all children, has had particularly bad effects on refugee children's chances of getting into school, the report found.

"Recent progress made in school enrollment of refugee children and youth is now under threat," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said, calling for a "massive, coordinated effort" to reverse the trend.

UNHCR said that countries with large refugee communities need assistance to be able to meet their educational needs ” for example, more schools, appropriate learning materials, and adequate technology and connectivity.

The target of UNHCR and its partners under their 15by30 Roadmap is to enroll 15% of refugees in higher education by 2030.

