UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Urges Greece To Expedite Refugees' Transfer From Islands To Mainland Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:43 PM

UNHCR Urges Greece to Expedite Refugees' Transfer From Islands to Mainland Amid Pandemic

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is calling on Greece to expedite the relocation of asylum seekers from overcrowded camps on the islands to the mainland due to the coronavirus threat, the UNHCR spokesperson in the country told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is calling on Greece to expedite the relocation of asylum seekers from overcrowded camps on the islands to the mainland due to the coronavirus threat, the UNHCR spokesperson in the country told Sputnik in an interview.

As of Friday, Greece has recorded 2,490 cumulative coronavirus cases, including 130 deaths. Unlike in many countries in Europe, daily new cases in Greece rarely surpass two-digit numbers. On Tuesday, however, the country reported that 148 asylum seekers living in a migrant hotel in the southern town of Kranidi and two staff had tested positive for the virus. No infections have so far been reported among asylum seekers on the islands, according to the UNHCR.

"With COVID-19 aggravating pre-existing and longstanding protection concerns, UNHCR is reiterating its call on the Greek government - with enhanced support from the EU - to increase the transfer of asylum-seekers, especially those who are most vulnerable, from the islands to appropriate accommodation on the mainland, taking all necessary precautions for safe movement," Stella Nanou said.

At the same time, the UNHCR is backing efforts to "shield" the elderly and the immune-compromised population living in the islands' camps, as they are most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications.

"The shielding initiative includes expedited transfers to apartments that are part of the EC-funded ESTIA scheme [European Emergency Support to Integration and Accommodation] or other appropriate facilities, and to contracted hotels on the Aegean islands," she explained.

Greece is one of the main entry points for migrants seeking to reach Europe. International organizations and rights groups have repeatedly urged the national authorities to relocate migrants and asylum seekers from overpopulated island camps.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Hotel Same Greece All From Government Refugee UNHCR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Special Assistant to KP CM for LG Kamran Bangash t ..

56 seconds ago

Haroon’s new song “Dhundoonga” receives over ..

8 minutes ago

EU Should Boost Relocation of Vulnerable Asylum Se ..

2 minutes ago

200 patients of corona in Sargodha: DC

2 minutes ago

Sana Mir announces retirement

26 minutes ago

Sana Mir announces retirement from international c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.