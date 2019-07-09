UNHCR urges South Sudan to up efforts to end displacement crisis

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, on Tuesday appealed to South Sudan leaders to speed efforts to end what has become Africa's largest displacement crisis

The UNHCR said in a statement issued to mark eight years since South Sudan gained independence and became the world's youngest nation, that progress has been made but peace is far from certain with key areas of tension still unresolved.

"Ensuring that young South Sudanese including refugees have access to a proper education and opportunities to fulfill their potential is essential if South Sudan is to become a prosperous and peaceful nation," UNHCR said.

It noted that the Revitalized Peace Agreement, signed by the warring parties on Sept. 12, 2018 established a foundation for peace, adding that its essential that representatives from the refugee and internally displaced communities are included in the peace process.

"Any convincing agreement must include clear and transparent provisions for reconciliation. Mechanisms for seeking justice must be clear and they must be trusted. Many South Sudanese have been displaced repeatedly. Their faith in these processes are vital to their success," said the UN agency.

According to UNHCR, provisions must also be made for young people, adding that the crisis has disproportionately impacted children, who make up nearly two-thirds of the refugee population.

More than 2.3 million South Sudanese are currently living as refugees in neighboring countries, while 1.9 million have been internally displaced inside the country, according to UNHCR.

The UN refugee agency and partners have appealed for 1.4 billion U.S. Dollars to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees. With only 21 percent of funding received, refugees' needs far outweigh available resources.