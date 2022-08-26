UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Urges Tajikistan To Stop Deportations Of Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

UNHCR Urges Tajikistan to Stop Deportations of Afghan Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) expressed deep concern with the ongoing cases of deportation and detention of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan, calling on Dushanbe to respect international humanitarian law.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is raising grave concerns over the continued detention and deportations of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan, warning once again that forcing people fleeing persecution back to their country against their will is illegal and puts lives at risk," the statement read.

The UNHCR has recorded an incident on Tuesday when five Afghans, including three children, were returned to Afghanistan through the Panji Poyon border checkpoint in southern Tajikistan. In 2021, the UN agency recorded multiple incidents of refugee detentions and deportation from Tajikistan.

"Tajikistan must stop detaining and deporting refugees, an action that clearly puts lives at risk. Forced return of refugees is against the law and runs contrary to the principle of non-refoulement, a cornerstone of international refugee law," UNHCR Director of International Protection Elizabeth Tan said.

She believes that Afghan refugees need to be granted proper access to an efficient asylum process in Tajikistan, recalling the UNHCR global non-return advisory for Afghanistan issued in August 2021 and renewed in February.

"We have continuously urged the authorities in Tajikistan to allow access to territory for those fleeing conflict and persecution in Afghanistan and halt any further deportations," Tan added.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

At least 10,000 Afghan immigrants are currently in Tajikistan, according to official data. Many of them say that they came to Tajikistan temporarily and are trying to leave for Canada or any European country. In 2021, almost 3,500 Afghan refugees left for third countries.

