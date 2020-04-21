UNHCR Warns Monsoon Response in Bangladesh May Be Impeded Due to COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned that the repose to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangladesh might seriously hinder annual monsoon preparations, putting vulnerable refugee communities at risk, UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"UNHCR warned today of life-threatening consequences if annual monsoon preparations cannot be completed on time in Bangladesh amid the global outbreak of COVID-19," Mahecic said. "As countries around the world fight the pandemic, the coming of the monsoon rains risks worsening the already difficult situation of refugees in Bangladesh."

This year's preparations have already been affected by the suspension of disaster risk reduction efforts and the relocation of refugees residing in areas at high risk of flooding and landslides, according to Mahecic.

COVID-19 related lockdown has also made it more difficult to deliver supplies.

While it is essential to prioritize public health efforts, preparations for cyclone and monsoon must be continued as well, the spokesman said.

In Cox's Bazar town, hosting up to 860,000 Rohingya refugees, the population density is 1.5-times higher than in New York City. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases reported so far, yet such density puts the area at a very high risk of the pandemic.