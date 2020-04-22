UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Warns Monsoon Response In Bangladesh May Be Impeded Due To COVID-19 - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:00 AM

UNHCR Warns Monsoon Response in Bangladesh May Be Impeded Due to COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned that the repose to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangladesh might seriously hinder annual monsoon preparations, putting vulnerable refugee communities at risk, UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"UNHCR warned today of life-threatening consequences if annual monsoon preparations cannot be completed on time in Bangladesh amid the global outbreak of COVID-19," Mahecic said. "As countries around the world fight the pandemic, the coming of the monsoon rains risks worsening the already difficult situation of refugees in Bangladesh."

This year's preparations have already been affected by the suspension of disaster risk reduction efforts and the relocation of refugees residing in areas at high risk of flooding and landslides, according to Mahecic.

COVID-19 related lockdown has also made it more difficult to deliver supplies.

While it is essential to prioritize public health efforts, preparations for cyclone and monsoon must be continued as well, the spokesman said.

In Cox's Bazar town, hosting up to 860,000 Rohingya refugees, the population density is 1.5-times higher than in New York City. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases reported so far, yet such density puts the area at a very high risk of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh United Nations New York Refugee UNHCR Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

47 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

1 hour ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Container ship crew 'kidnapped by pirates' off Ben ..

5 minutes ago

Usman Dar's efforts lauded for getting permission ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.