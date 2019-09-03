UNHCR Welcomes Greece Moving Asylum Seekers From Overcrowded Lesbos Camp to Mainland

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) welcomes Greece's steps to start transferring asylum seekers from overcrowded camps on the island of Lesbos (also known as Lesvos) to the mainland, UNHCR spokeswoman Liz Throssell told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency ( UNHCR ) welcomes Greece 's steps to start transferring asylum seekers from overcrowded camps on the island of Lesbos (also known as Lesvos) to the mainland, UNHCR spokeswoman Liz Throssell told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Greece is currently experiencing increase in migrant sea arrivals, with the situation already prompting Athens to summon the Turkish ambassador to express protest over Ankara's alleged failure to implement the 2016 EU-Turkey migration deal. Fearing the growing strain on the Lesbos camps, which is already several times bigger than their capacities, Greece started moving asylum seekers from the Moria facility on the island to the mainland on Monday.

"We welcome the fact that the Greek Government has acknowledged the need for urgent action in a number of areas, given the overcrowding of reception centres and dire conditions on the Greek Aegean islands .

.. In this respect, UNHCR welcomes Monday's transfer of some 1,400 people from Lesvos island to facilities in Northern Greece," Throssell said.

She added that the UN Refugee Agency was "closely" cooperating with Greece to facilitate the transfer.

The spokeswoman also recalled that the UNHCR had long been "asking to reduce severe overcrowding, improve conditions and accelerate transfers to the mainland."

Admitting the recent increase in migrant arrivals to Greece, "with more than 8,000 people arriving in August alone," Throssell noted that the figures were still significantly smaller than in 2015 or even 2018.

"Moreover, statistically, summer and early autumn is usually the period with the most arrivals," she pointed out.

Throssell added that to better manage the situation, Greece also needed to rationalize its reception policy and enhance its migrant registration and processing capacity.