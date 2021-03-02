UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR, WFP Appeal For $266Mln Funding To Tackle Food Shortages In Eastern Africa

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:10 PM

UNHCR, WFP Appeal for $266Mln Funding to Tackle Food Shortages in Eastern Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the World Food Program (WFP) have appealed on Tuesday for $266 million funding to cover for the previous budget cuts that led to massive food shortages affecting millions in Eastern Africa amid the coronavirus-pandemic and related restrictions.

"We've never had such a terrible funding situation for refugees. We have a US$266 million shortfall for the next six months for refugees' minimum needs. We are deeply concerned that if cuts continue, they will be faced with a very difficult decision: stay in the camps where food and nutrition security is deteriorating or consider risking going back when it is unsafe," WFP Regional Director for Eastern Africa Michael Dunford said.

The underfunding issues have forced the WFP to cut its monthly assistance for refugees by up to 60 percent in Rwanda, 40 percent in Uganda and Kenya, 30 percent in South Sudan, 23 percent in Djibouti and 16 percent in Ethiopia.

For the 11 countries covered by the regional UNHCR Bureau, the situation is not much better ” 72 percent of the total of 4.7 million refugees now face food cuts on top of other non-food supply shortages.

"The pandemic has been devastating for everyone, but for refugees even more so. Unless more funds are made available, thousands of refugees including children will not have enough to eat," Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UNHCR's Regional Bureau director for the East, Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, stressed.

The current 60 percent cuts are unprecedented, and the agencies have warned that such severe food shortages increase the risks of malnutrition and anemia, stunted child growth and spread of infections.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Budget Djibouti Ethiopia Rwanda Sudan Kenya Uganda Refugee UNHCR Top Million

Recent Stories

PTA directs cellular mobile operators to improve q ..

6 minutes ago

' Oncology Networking Academy" to be held on 5th

6 minutes ago

Tokyo Governor Wary of Lifting Emergency Over COVI ..

6 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz lashes out at ruling PTI's performan ..

18 minutes ago

3-days Farm Advisory Training Workshop on â€œMilk ..

26 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific permanently removes change fees

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.