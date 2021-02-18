UNHCR Working to Ensure Continued Service in Myanmar Amid Unrest - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is determined to ensure that the ongoing anti-coup protests in Myanmar do not hinder its humanitarian services, the communication officer for UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacifiс told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is determined to ensure that the ongoing anti-coup protests in Myanmar do not hinder its humanitarian services, the communication officer for UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacifiс told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Alongside its UN sister agencies, UNHCR is assessing the evolving situation and will aim to mitigate any potential impact to its services to vulnerable populations across the country. As a humanitarian agency, UNHCR will work to ensure that we are able to carry out our mandate in the country, guided by the internationally recognized principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence," Kasita Rochanakorn said.

Asked how big of a threat the ongoing protests pose to the humanitarian situation in Myanmar and whether it could jeopardize the country's COVID-19 environment, the spokesperson said that any such assessments would be premature at this time.

"Due to the rapidly evolving nature of recent developments in Myanmar, it is too early for us to comment on the potential implication of protests on the humanitarian situation. Nevertheless, the UN will continue to seek to ensure that humanitarian and COVID-19 related assistance continue to reach those most in need," Rochanakorn said.

Mass protests in Myanmar were triggered by a military coup on February 1. Accusing State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party of electoral fraud, the military arrested several senior members of the newly-elected government and declared a one-year state of emergency.

People now demand that the military yield power to the civilian rule. Some state officials and law enforcement officers sided with the protesters and joined the NLD-championed civil disobedience movement.