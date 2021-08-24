UNHCR Working With 27 Countries on Resettlement of Most Vulnerable Refugees - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is currently cooperating with 27 governments worldwide on the resettlement of refugees considered most vulnerable, which is different from the situation of Afghans in need of evacuation, UNHCR Regional Spokeswoman for Asia and the Pacific, Catherine Stubberfield, told Sputnik.

"UNHCR currently works together with some 27 countries around the world to determine resettlement referrals on the basis of heightened protection needs in the country of asylum and acute vulnerabilities, including unaccompanied children, survivors of torture and trauma, women at risk, and others," the spokesperson said.

The main difference between resettlement and evacuation is that the first amounts to the transfer of refugees from an asylum country to another country for permanent residence, while the second only implies that the evacuee is being withdrawn from their country of origin.

"Many of the risks faced may be similar, but those seeking to access evacuations are not considered refugees as they are still in their own country.

While they may hold a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion, they have not crossed an international border," Stubberfield explained.

The resettlement schemes include checks and interviews that may take years, and prioritize the most vulnerable groups due to the limited number of places, the spokeswoman said, adding that less than 1% of refugees are currently resettled.

Following the takeover of the Afghan capital by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), many countries have deployed evacuation planes to retrieve their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan. Foreign flights have also been taking aboard a limited numbers of Afghans fleeing from the radical movement in fear of reprisals.