UrduPoint.com

UNHCR Working With 27 Countries On Resettlement Of Most Vulnerable Refugees - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

UNHCR Working With 27 Countries on Resettlement of Most Vulnerable Refugees - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is currently cooperating with 27 governments worldwide on the resettlement of refugees considered most vulnerable, which is different from the situation of Afghans in need of evacuation, UNHCR Regional Spokeswoman for Asia and the Pacific, Catherine Stubberfield, told Sputnik.

"UNHCR currently works together with some 27 countries around the world to determine resettlement referrals on the basis of heightened protection needs in the country of asylum and acute vulnerabilities, including unaccompanied children, survivors of torture and trauma, women at risk, and others," the spokesperson said.

The main difference between resettlement and evacuation is that the first amounts to the transfer of refugees from an asylum country to another country for permanent residence, while the second only implies that the evacuee is being withdrawn from their country of origin.

"Many of the risks faced may be similar, but those seeking to access evacuations are not considered refugees as they are still in their own country.

While they may hold a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion, they have not crossed an international border," Stubberfield explained.

The resettlement schemes include checks and interviews that may take years, and prioritize the most vulnerable groups due to the limited number of places, the spokeswoman said, adding that less than 1% of refugees are currently resettled.

Following the takeover of the Afghan capital by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), many countries have deployed evacuation planes to retrieve their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan. Foreign flights have also been taking aboard a limited numbers of Afghans fleeing from the radical movement in fear of reprisals.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World United Nations Russia May Border Women From Refugee UNHCR Race Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

31 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

32 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

1 hour ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance ..

Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance of Rs 3 lac for painter girl

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.