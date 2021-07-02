UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Works On Both Sides To Help People Affected By Conflict In Ukraine's East

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:00 AM

UNHCR Works on Both Sides to Help People Affected by Conflict in Ukraine's East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency is working on both sides to help people affected by the conflict in Ukraine, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, told Sputnik, expressing the hope that crisis in the region will soon be resolved.

"These are not refugees, these are people inside Ukraine, we call them internally displaced, like internal refugees in their own country. So we work on both sides to help these people and conflict-affected individuals, we discussed this matter with Minister [Sergey] Lavrov," Grandi said, speaking of his recent meeting with the top Russian diplomat in Moscow.

"It's not easy to work in the conflict-affected areas because, you know, it's a complex situation," Grandi said.

He noted that it is good when a political solution is found, and the UN Refugee Agency presence is not needed anymore. However, with the conflict dragging on, the organization has to maintain its presence in the region.

Grandi noted that with support from all sides, the UN Refugee Agency was able to negotiate a passage across the line of contact.

"This has always been a big problem. These are people in their own country, but because of that conflict, they cannot go back and forth through the line of contact. So we have helped and we're doing that. So we will continue," he said, adding that he hopes the conflict will be resolved soon because it was not easy to work in under such conditions.

The conflict in Ukraine's east kicked off in 2014 with numerous attempts made since to resolve the crisis or, at the very least, end hostilities. Prospects for peace have been discussed on various platforms, including the Trilateral Contact Group, which has had adopted three documents containing steps to de-escalate the conflict since September 2014.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia September All From Refugee UNHCR Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

11 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

12 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

12 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.