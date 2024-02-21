Unhealthy diet increases sleep apnea risk: Australian study

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Eating a healthy plant-based diet could be the key to preventing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), an Australian study has found.

The study, which was published by Flinders University researchers on Wednesday, found that people with diets highest in plant-based foods were 19 percent less likely to have OSA compared to those eating diets lowest in plant-based food.

Sleep apnea is a disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. OSA is one type whereby breathing is interrupted by a blockage of airflow.

According to a study published by a team of international experts in 2019, more than 900 million people aged 30-69 worldwide suffer from mild to severe OSA, symptoms of which can include high blood pressure, daytime drowsiness, loud snoring and higher risk of heart, kidney and metabolic health complications.

Participants in the Flinders University study were asked to explain everything they had eaten in the previous 24 hours and answered a questionnaire designed to gauge their likelihood of having OSA.