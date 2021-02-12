UrduPoint.com
UNHRC Adopts Resolution On Myanmar That Calls For Lifting Of State Of Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) adopted a resolution on Myanmar on Friday that calls for the lifting of the state of emergency and the release of all those arbitrarily detained in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) adopted a resolution on Myanmar on Friday that calls for the lifting of the state of emergency and the release of all those arbitrarily detained in the country.

"May I take it that the draft resolution A/HRC/S29/L1 entitled human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar as orally revised may be adopted without a vote? It is so decided," Council President Nazhat Shameem said at the HRC session.

UK Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Julian Braithwaite, when presenting the draft resolution on Myanmar, said that the "state of emergency must be lifted immediately" and "all those detained arbitrarily must be immediately released."

