UNHRC Cancels Majority of Events at 43rd Session Over Coronavirus Threat

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is temporarily canceling all events of the 43rd session, except the main meetings, as a precaution against the spread of the deadly China coronavirus, UNHRC President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger said Monday.

The UNHRC president made the announcement after receiving an urgent letter from Tatiana Valovaya, director general of the UN Geneva branch, regarding precautionary measures in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus.

Valovaya, in particular, has urged the UN Human Rights Council Bureau to cancel all events and meetings coinciding with the main session. She also recommend that the participants of the 43rd take part in it by a video link.

The spring session of the UNHRC is being held in Geneva from February 24 to March 20.