UNHRC Establishes Human Rights Monitoring Mechanism In Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:15 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday voted to adopt a resolution that envisions establishing a mechanism for observance of human rights in Afghanistan.
The resolution, presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was adopted without a vote.