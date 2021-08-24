UNHRC Establishes Human Rights Monitoring Mechanism in Afghanistan

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday voted to adopt a resolution that envisions establishing a mechanism for observance of human rights in Afghanistan

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday voted to adopt a resolution that envisions establishing a mechanism for observance of human rights in Afghanistan.

The resolution, presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was adopted without a vote.