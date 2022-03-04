UrduPoint.com

UNHRC Sets Up Of Commission To Investigate Alleged Human Rights Violations In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The UN Human Rights Council adopted on Friday a resolution on the situation in Ukraine, which provides for the establishment of an independent commission to investigate alleged human rights violations in Ukraine, Ra Sputnik correspondent reported.

The resolution was adopted in a 32-2 vote, with 13 abstentions. Russia and Eritrea opposed the document.

The UN body's resolutions are not binding.

The draft resolution was submitted on Monday on behalf of Ukraine. In particular, it called for the immediate creation of an independent commission to investigate "all alleged violations of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law in Crimea and certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions starting from 2014, as well as in other areas of Ukraine, starting from February 22."

>