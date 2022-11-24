UrduPoint.com

UNHRC Votes To Create Fact-Finding Mission On Iran's Repression Of Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 10:45 PM

UNHRC Votes to Create Fact-Finding Mission on Iran's Repression of Protests

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted in favor of creating a mission to investigate human rights violations during the Iranian government's crackdown on mass protests, a Sputnik correspondent said on Thursday.

The decision was supported by 25 countries, six countries voted against it and 16 abstained.

The vote was held at a special session of UNHCR initiated by Germany and Iceland to create an independent mission to investigate Iran's violent repression of the protests, where over 300 people have died already.

On Tuesday, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that Iranian courts issued more than 1,000 guilty verdicts against participants of recent anti-government riots in Tehran.

Violent riots broke out in Iran on September 16 after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens blamed the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad. Several death sentences have been issued against those involved in the riots.

