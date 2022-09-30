UNICEF Appalled by 'Horrific Attack' on Kabul Education Center - Statement

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Friday that it is shocked by the deadly attack on the Kaaj Educational Center in the Afghan capital Kabul

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Friday that it is shocked by the deadly attack on the Kaaj Educational Center in the Afghan capital Kabul.

"UNICEF is appalled by the horrific attack, early this morning, inside the Kaaj Educational Center in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of West Kabul, Afghanistan. This heinous act claimed the lives of dozens of adolescent girls and boys and severely injured many more," the statement said. "The victims were practicing for the entrance exam to university. UNICEF offers its heartfelt condolences to all families affected by this terrible event and wishes a swift recovery to the injured."

Earlier on Friday, sources told Sputnik that an explosion occurred in the Dashte Barchi district during exams, killing four people and injuring several others.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafi Takkur confirmed that an explosion had taken place but did not provide any additional information.

The number of dead in the explosion has reached 32 and the number of injured stands at 40, according to media reports. The explosion had been caused by a drone attack, the reports said.

UNICEF said in the statement that violence in or around education establishments is never acceptable and such places must be havens of peace where children can learn, be with friends and feel safe as they build skills for their futures.

"Children and adolescents are not, and must never be, the target of violence. Once again, UNICEF reminds all parties in Afghanistan to adhere to and respect human rights, and ensure the safety and protection of all children and young people," the statement added.