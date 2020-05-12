UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Appeals For $1.6Bln To Support Children Affected By COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) is urging the international community to help fund its appeal for $1.6 billion to help children worldwide affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"UNICEF is appealing for US$1.6 billion to support its humanitarian response for children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, up from $651.6 million requested in a similar appeal late March," the Fund said in a statement. "This increase reflects the devastating socioeconomic consequences of the disease and families' rising needs. As the outbreak enters its fifth month, the costs for supplies, shipment and duty of care are increasing dramatically."

Lack of adequate access to essential services like health care and routine immunization may significantly increase mortality rates among hundreds of millions of children, the release said.

Meanwhile, restricted movement, school closures and isolation are likely to intensify the mental health and psychosocial impact on children, UNICEF said.

According to UNICEF, about 77 percent of children under 18 years old worldwide, or 1.8 billion, are living in one of the 132 countries with some form of movement restrictions imposed over the coronavirus.

UNICEF noted that, so far, it has received $215 million in support of its efforts amid the pandemic.

More than 4.1 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide including 283,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

