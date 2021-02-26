UNICEF, AstraZeneca Sign Deal to Provide COVID-19 Vaccines to 85 Countries - Statement

UNICEF and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical corporation have signed an agreement to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 85 nations, the agency announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) UNICEF and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical corporation have signed an agreement to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 85 nations, the agency announced in a press release on Thursday.

"UNICEF and AstraZeneca this week signed a long-term agreement for the supply of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca on behalf of the COVAX Facility," the release said.

Through the agreement, UNICEF and its procurement partners including the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), will have access to up to 170 million doses of vaccines for around 85 countries, the UN agency said.

"The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine received WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) on 15 February. Deliveries of the vaccine are planned to begin in the first quarter of 2021," the release said.

On 11 February, UNICEF announced the signing of an agreement with Pfizer for the supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine through 2021, following an agreement with the Serum Institute of India to access two vaccines through technology transfer from AstraZeneca which has been granted, the UN agency noted.