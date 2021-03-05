UNICEF Calling on Myanmar Security Forces to Stop Killing Children as 5 Reported Dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is calling on Myanmar's security forces to refrain from violence against children as at least five have been reported killed since protests began in February, the Fund said in a statement.

"UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms the use of force against children, including the use of live ammunition, and the arbitrary detention of children, and calls on security forces to immediately refrain from violence and to keep children and young people out of harm's way," the statement said on Thursday.

At least five children and multiple young adults have reportedly been killed, while at least four children have been severely wounded in protests in Myanmar, according to UNICEF.

UNICEF partners estimate that more than 500 children have been arbitrarily detained, many of whom are held incommunicado, without any access to legal aid, the statement said.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government, having accused the ruling National League for Democracy party of participating in election fraud, and declared a year-long sate of emergency. The military detained President Win Myint along with a number of other senior officials.