UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Calls 2010s A 'deadly Decade' As Attacks Against Children In War Zones Triple

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:37 PM

UNICEF calls 2010s a 'deadly decade' as attacks against children in war zones triple

Attacks on children forced to live in conflict zones have almost tripled over the last decade, the United Nations Children's Fund reported Monday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Attacks on children forced to live in conflict zones have almost tripled over the last decade, the United Nations Children's Fund reported Monday.

Some 170,000 violations against youngsters including killing, maiming, sexual violence and child recruitment have been verified since 2010, the U.N. agency reports.

"Attacks on children continue unabated as warring parties flout one of the most basic rules of war: the protection of children," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, noting that the number of countries experiencing conflict is the highest it has been since the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

With dozens of violent armed conflicts killing and maiming children and forcing them from their homes, the UNICEF chief said that for every act of violence against children that creates headlines and cries of outrage, "there are many more that go unreported." In 2018, the UN verified more than 24,000 grave violations against children, including killing, maiming, sexual violence, abductions, denial of humanitarian access, child recruitment and attacks on schools and hospitals.

While monitoring and reporting efforts have been strengthened, this number is more than two-and-a-half times higher than that recorded in 2010.

Attacks and violence against children have not let up throughout 2019. During the first half of the year, the UN has verified over 10,000 such violations against children although actual numbers are likely to be much higher in conflict zones from northern Syria to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and eastern Ukraine.

As 2019 draws to a close with "no letup in the attacks and violence against children in sight," UNICEF called on all warring parties to abide by their obligations under international law and to immediately end violations against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and water infrastructure.

The UN Children's Fund is also calling on states with influence over parties to conflict to use that influence to protect children.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Ukraine Water Democratic Republic Of The Congo 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

US Attack on Shiite Militias Violates Iraq's Sover ..

2 minutes ago

US to Increase Sanctions Against Iran in 2020 - St ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell hands over snatched/stol ..

2 minutes ago

Smuggled betel nuts worth millions of rupees seize ..

2 minutes ago

US Stocks Fall Ahead of New Year's Eve Despite US- ..

9 minutes ago

Two Civilians Die, 15 Wounded in LPR During 2019 D ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.