UNICEF Calls for Child Protection Efforts After Deadly Attack in Northwest Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The head of the UN child protection agency UNICEF urged all parties to the Syrian war on Sunday to avoid hurting minors after at least seven were killed in an attack on a village hosting displaced people.

"I strongly and unequivocally urge the parties to the conflict and those who have influence over them to ensure that children in the northwest and across the country are protected from the ongoing violence," Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

The Saturday attack targeted the village of Mhambel in the Idlib province. The UNICEF executive director cited reports that said most of those killed had moved to the village after being forced from their homes by previous waves of fighting.

"The obvious disregard for the safety and wellbeing of children evident in these attacks is appalling. My heart breaks for the young lives lost and for all the children in the area who remain in harm's way," she added.

The latest deaths add to the mounting child casualties caused by intensifying violence over the past few weeks, including in Al Wadihi, southern Idlib, northern Aleppo and northern Hama, she said. An estimated 140 children have been killed in northwestern Syria since the start of the year.