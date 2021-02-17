UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Calls For Global Ceasefire During Vaccine Delivery, Administration - Exec. Director

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is calling for a global ceasefire while coronavirus vaccines are delivered and administered, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Wednesday.

"We need a global ceasefire, at a minimum.

We need your help to extend the call made in Resolution 2532 for a humanitarian pause for the duration of the vaccine delivery and administration," Fore said.

Fore urged all United Nations member states to join the call and ensure that everyone is included in the national vaccination plans.

In addition, Fore called for assistance to be provided to restart stalled immunization campaigns for other diseases.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly said that all hostilities worldwide should cease in order to direct joint efforts toward combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.

