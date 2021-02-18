UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Calls For Immediate Release Of Abducted Children In Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:25 PM

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted children in Nigeria

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for the "immediate and unconditional" release of the kids believed to be abducted by gunmen in north-central Nigeria

LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for the "immediate and unconditional" release of the kids believed to be abducted by gunmen in north-central Nigeria.

At least one student was killed, and 42 people, including 27 students, were abducted by gunmen in an attack on a public school on Wednesday morning in the Niger state.

In a statement sent to Xinhua on Thursday, Peter Hawkins, representative for UNICEF Nigeria, strongly condemned the attack and called for the children's safe return to their families.

"UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children's rights. Children should feel safe at home and school at all times -- and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning," Hawkins said.

"We acknowledge the efforts being taken by the government of Nigeria for the safe return of any missing children," he added.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Student Niger Nigeria All Government

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

30 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

4 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

5 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

5 minutes ago

19 outlaws held, contraband recovered in faisalaba ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.