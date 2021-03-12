(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The UN children's rights agency UNICEF calls for a transparent investigation into reports of grave abuses in the war-hit Ethiopian state of Tigray, the chief of communication for Ethiopia with the UN aid agency UNICEF told Sputnik.

"The limited reporting available thus far points to egregious abuses that are included among the six grave violations of child rights, and worryingly, a persistent and pervasive fear among children, of present and future harm," Victor Chinyama said in an interview.

He added that the agency could not independently confirm these claims, but the information available pointed to failures by all parties to the conflict to protect the rights of the most vulnerable.

"UNICEF echoes appeals made by the UN and other human rights bodies, for independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigations to establish accountability and ensure justice," he added.

Humanitarian organizations should be granted full and rapid access to the region so that they could respond to acute needs and provide children with protection and assistance, the UNICEF official stressed.