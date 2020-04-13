UNICEF Calls for Release of Detained Minors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Henrietta Fore, the executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has urged authorities across the world to release detained minors and impose an immediate moratorium on new admissions to detention centers where children are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, the statement published on Monday read.

There are a lot of children held in detention facilities across the globe due to armed conflicts, various security grounds, activism, migration or their parents' activities.

"These children and those at risk of contracting the virus due to underlying physical and mental health conditions should be released. We call on governments and other detaining authorities to urgently release all children who can safely return to their families or an appropriate alternative ... UNICEF also calls for an immediate moratorium on new admissions of children to detention facilities," Fore said in the statement.

According to the UNICEF official, the detention conditions in many countries around the world are detrimental for children, who are often kept in overcrowded and confined spaces and are exposed to contracting the coronavirus due to the lack of proper food and basic sanitation.

"An outbreak in one of these facilities could happen at any moment," Fore said, adding that, "the best way to uphold the rights of detained children amidst a dangerous pandemic is their safe release."

The number of people infected with coronavirus globally has surpassed 1.8 million, with over 115,000 fatal cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. A month ago, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Rights groups across the globe called for the release of children from migrant and detention centers.