The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for the names and other information of children to be removed from the Kiev-based Myrotvorets website that maintains a running list of people it considers enemies of the state, according to a statement provided to Sputnik.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for the Names and other information of children to be removed from the Kiev-based Myrotvorets website that maintains a running list of people it considers enemies of the state, according to a statement provided to Sputnik.

"We are calling for all parties to take steps to protect the best interests of children in line with international child rights law. This includes calling for the removal of names and information of children from the website 'Peacemaker,'" UNICEF said in a statement. "The publishing of children's information in ways that put them at risk is completely unacceptable."