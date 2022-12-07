UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Calls For Removing Children's Personal Info From Ukraine's Myrotvorets Website

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 06:59 PM

UNICEF Calls for Removing Children's Personal Info From Ukraine's Myrotvorets Website

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for the names and other information of children to be removed from the Kiev-based Myrotvorets website that maintains a running list of people it considers enemies of the state, according to a statement provided to Sputnik.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for the Names and other information of children to be removed from the Kiev-based Myrotvorets website that maintains a running list of people it considers enemies of the state, according to a statement provided to Sputnik.

"We are calling for all parties to take steps to protect the best interests of children in line with international child rights law. This includes calling for the removal of names and information of children from the website 'Peacemaker,'" UNICEF said in a statement. "The publishing of children's information in ways that put them at risk is completely unacceptable."

Related Topics

United Nations All From Best

Recent Stories

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

7 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints Black reac ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints Black reach semifinals

56 seconds ago
 Meeting held regarding ETI-GB implementation plan ..

Meeting held regarding ETI-GB implementation plan post extension period 2022-25

57 seconds ago
 Athletic boys competitions held

Athletic boys competitions held

58 seconds ago
 IHC adjourns appeals in Axact fake degree appeals

IHC adjourns appeals in Axact fake degree appeals

1 minute ago
 Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.