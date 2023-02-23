UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 08:39 PM

UNICEF Calls for Timely Humanitarian Aid for Quake-Affected Areas in Syria - Official

UNICEF is calling for timely and flexible humanitarian assistance to the areas of Syria affected by the earthquake, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, told Sputnik

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) UNICEF is calling for timely and flexible humanitarian assistance to the areas of Syria affected by the earthquake, Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, told Sputnik.

"UNICEF is calling for timely, flexible humanitarian assistance to support the immediate needs of children and communities affected by the earthquake," Khodr said.

Khodr said before the earthquake supplies were pre-positioned in Syria, including in the northwest, as a contingency in case of the non-renewal of the Security Council Resolution of January 10.

"As a result, when the earthquake hit, UNICEF was able to dispatch key life-saving supplies such as hygiene kits, drinking water and high energy biscuits to the affected population within 48 hours of the earthquake," she said. "UNICEF has airlifted and shipped tons of emergency supplies to Damascus and northwest Syria and (is) scaling up the humanitarian response as the needs continue to grow. "

Khodr went on to say that the UNICEF teams continue to work on the ground with the partners to conduct assessments and to address the current and any new needs as a result of the two new earthquakes.

UNICEF, she added, has been working in Syria for years, and coordinates with all concerned actors, including the Syrian government, to ensure efficient implementation of its programs across the country as well as in the earthquake affected areas.

"Border crossing are taking place," she added. "UNICEF teams are going on regular basis now and UNICEF emergency supplies shipments have been crossing too, and more (are) in the pipeline."

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8.

The Turkish authorities said earlier this week that six people were killed and about 300 others were injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.

On February 6, a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks ripped through parts of Turkey and Syria. The death toll has topped 42,000 in Turkey and 1,400 in Syria.

