UNICEF Calls to Counter Misinformation on Vaccines - Executive Director

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The international community should strengthen cooperation to combat misinformation regarding vaccines, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore said at a UN high-level event to champion children's right to immunization on Friday.

"Vaccines work and we must work together as one to combat misinformation, build trust in vaccines and vaccination programs and improve the quality of care to give every child everywhere the lifesaving gift of immunization," Fore said at the joint meeting organized by the UNICEF and the government of Japan.

According to the World Health Organization, immunization saves between two and three million lives annually, preventing such diseases as polio, diphtheria, measles and meningitis among children.

Fore said that global immunization has led to a significant decrease in deaths from these diseases and made the infections less visible, paving the way for misinformation regarding vaccines to spread fast, especially online.

"We must not allow mistrust and misinformation to roll back the significant progress made in combating these diseases worldwide," Fore said.

Fore urged governments and donors to invest in quality health systems to provide immunizations to all children. She also called on technology companies to promote scientifically-proven content about vaccines, such as modifying search and recommendation algorithms to combat misinformation and prioritize truth at the top of every search result.

"And we call on parents everywhere to vaccinate their children," Fore said.

Fore pointed to the successful social media campaign UNICEF has run in the Philippines, encouraging parents to vaccinate their children against measles. She said the measles outbreak is now contained there with a 30 percent decline in the number of cases as compared to last year.

An estimated 1.5 million children died of diseases preventable by vaccines in 2017 due to lack of access and misinformation regarding immunization, according to the United Nations.