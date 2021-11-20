UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:27 AM

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mirotvorets

A child protection specialist from the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) met with 12-year-old girl from Luhansk, Faina Savenkova, who had been added to the notorious Ukrainian Myrotvorets database, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Friday

Savenkova was blacklisted as a person allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine's national security after recording a video message to the UN Security Council in which she asked its member states acknowledge that children in conflict-torn Donbas have a right to a peaceful life and childhood. The United Nations told Sputnik earlier that conflict-affected populations, and particularly children, should not be used for political purposes.

"It is my understanding that the child protection specialist has met with her (Savenkova) already," Fore said during a press briefing.

The UNICEF specialist was initially supposed to meet Savenkova on November 16. However, the meeting did not take place due to unforeseeable circumstances, according to the Luhansk Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In October, Savenkova told Sputnik that she had appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to close the controversial website and stop the war as soon as possible.

Myrotvorets publishes personal information on Russian and Ukrainian citizens, international reporters and representatives of international organizations that it considers to be enemies of Ukraine or work against the country's interests.

United Nations Ukraine Russia Luhansk

More Stories From World

