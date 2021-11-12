UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Chief Says Girls In Afghanistan At Increased Risk Of Child Marriage - Statement

UNICEF Chief Says Girls in Afghanistan at Increased Risk of Child Marriage - Statement

UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Friday that she is concerned about reports indicating an increasing number of child marriages in Afghanistan after the country was taken over by the Taliban (sanctioned by the United Nations over terrorist activities).

"We have received credible reports of families offering daughters as young as 20 days old up for future marriage in return for a dowry," Fore said in a statement.

Fore explained that the "extremely dire" economic situation in Afghanistan forces families there to make desperate choices such as marrying girls off at a very young age.

"As most teenage girls are still not allowed to go back to school, the risk of child marriage is now even higher," Fore said.

Fore called on the authorities to prioritize the reopening of schools for girls and allow female teachers to return to their work without any further delays.

Meanwhile, UNICEF has started to disperse cash assistance to offset the risk of hunger and child marriages. The agency also works with religious leaders to ensure that they are not involved in the so-called Nekah marriage contract in Afghanistan.

Respecting women's rights is one of the conditions of international recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

