UNICEF Chief Says Will Visit Syria This Weekend for Talks on Humanitarian Needs

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) UN Children's Fund Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Thursday that she will visit Syria this weekend to discuss with officials and humanitarian workers how best to enhance assistance to meet the urgent needs of the country's population.

"I'll be traveling to Syria and the region this weekend to meet with officials and our humanitarian teams on the ground to see what more must be done to meet these urgent needs," Fore said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.