UNICEF Chief Urges Countries With Excess Vaccine Supply To Share Doses With Other Nations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:01 PM

Governments that acquired more doses of COVID-19 vaccine than needed to vaccinate their entire adult population in 2021 should immediately loan or share most of the excess doses to the COVAX facility to allocate them equitably among other nations, UN Children's Fund Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Governments that acquired more doses of COVID-19 vaccine than needed to vaccinate their entire adult population in 2021 should immediately loan or share most of the excess doses to the COVAX facility to allocate them equitably among other nations, UN Children's Fund Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the current rate, there is simply not enough vaccine supply to meet demand. And the supply available is concentrated in the hands of too few," Fore said. "Governments that have contracted to receive more 'future doses' than required to vaccinate their entire adult populations this year, should immediately loan, release or donate most or all excess contracted doses for 2021 to COVAX, so they can be allocated equitably among other countries.

"

Fore warned the virus and mutations would win unless governments drive towards a strategy that will enable equitable access for all.

To get ahead of the pandemic, Fore asked countries, businesses and partners to increase the scale and geographic diversity of manufacturing capacity by simplifying Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) through voluntary and proactive licensing by IPR holders.

Additionally, the UNICEF chief called on governments to end vaccine nationalism and remove direct and indirect export- and import-control measures that impede exports of COVID-19 vaccines, ingredients and supplies.

Fore further appealed to countries with a sufficient supply of vaccine doses to consider donating at least 5 percent of their doses immediately and commit to continued contributions throughout the year.

