UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement that the agency is greatly concerned about the ongoing Turkey's military operation in northern Syria and called on the parties to protect children in accordance with international norms.

"UNICEF is greatly concerned by the latest developments in northeast Syria," Fore said on Wednesday. "I urge all parties to protect children and the civilian infrastructure on which they depend, in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law."