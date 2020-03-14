UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Closes Headquarters In New York For Month After 3 Staff Develop Flu-Like Symptoms

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Friday that it has decided to close its headquarters building in New York for a month after three employees developed flu-like symptoms, but have not been confirmed infected with the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have just been informed that three people working in UNICEF House in midtown east, New York have developed flu-like symptoms. They have not been confirmed positive to COVID-19," the statement said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the decision to close the UNICEF building and are strongly encouraging all our New York-based staff to work remotely for the next four weeks."

