UNICEF Concerned by Violence Against Children in Sudan Intercommunal Conflict, Protests

UNICEF voiced concerns on Thursday over children being subjected to violence in Sudan, including minors killed in an intercommunal conflict in West Darfur and raped during protests in Khartoum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UNICEF voiced concerns on Thursday over children being subjected to violence in Sudan, including minors killed in an intercommunal conflict in West Darfur and raped during protests in Khartoum.

"The increase in inter-communal violence in West Darfur, most recently in Jebel Moon has resulted in a high death toll, including children," Kambou Fofana, acting UNICEF regional director for the middle East and North Africa, said in a statement. "Families continue to be displaced fleeing violence. We also received reports of gender-based violence in the area."

According to latest data, a conflict between Arab nomads and farmers from the Misseriya Jebel tribe in Jebel Moon locality, which broke out on November 17, resulted in 59 deaths. Moreover, dozens of villages were burnt down and looted and several thousand people had to flee their homes.

"We are closely following harrowing reports of rape of women and girls during the protests," Fofana stated. "UNICEF calls on all authorities in Sudan to protect all children from all forms of violence and harm including during conflict and political events. The use of excessive force against civilians is unnecessary and should be avoided, always."

The UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that they received reports about security forces in Sudan having raped 13 women during protests in Khartoum on December 19.

The demonstration took place to mark the third anniversary of protests that resulted in the overthrow of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir in April of 2019.

Two protesters died after being shot and some 300 others were injured during the demonstration, the release said. Sudanese security forces used live ammunition and tear gas, according to the release.