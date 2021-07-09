UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Concerned Violence After Moise's Murder May Challenge Humanitarian Work In Haiti

Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

UNICEF, the UN Children's Emergency Fund, said on Friday it was worried that further violence in Haiti after the murder of late President Jovenel Moise could impact humanitarian work of its teams in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) UNICEF, the UN Children's Emergency Fund, said on Friday it was worried that further violence in Haiti after the murder of late President Jovenel Moise could impact humanitarian work of its teams in the country.

"UNICEF is deeply concerned that further violence and insecurity following the assassination of Haiti's President could pose serious challenges to the humanitarian work of our teams on the ground and their ability to safely reach the most vulnerable children and families," the release said.

The Fund explained that while it has lifesaving supplies in Haiti, continued violence and instability could prevent the delivery and replenishment of stockpiles of essential items for children.

"UNICEF is alarmed by the dire humanitarian situation of children and families in Haiti, which has been rapidly deteriorating since the beginning of this year," the release said. "In the first three months of 2021 alone, the number of admissions of severely acute malnourished children in health facilities across Haiti has increased by 26 per cent compared to last year.

"

The UNICEF noted that some one-third of all children in Haiti urgently need emergency relief due to increasing gang violence, constrained access to clean water, as well as protection services in times of COVID-19.

"UNICEF is urging an end to gang violence in Haiti and calling for safe passage to reach affected families with humanitarian assistance in the most impacted areas of Port-au-Prince," it said. "For 2021, UNICEF is seeking US$48.9 million to meet the humanitarian needs of 1.5 million people in Haiti including over 700,000 children, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and gang violence. So far, this humanitarian appeal has remained largely underfunded, with only 31 per cent of the required funding available."

Moise was shot dead in his private residence on Wednesday morning, and his wife was injured in the attack. The Haitian police have reportedly identified 28 suspected murderers, most of them Colombian citizens. The Haitian law enforcement apprehended 17 suspects, including two Haitian-born US citizens, identified as James Solages and Joseph Vincent.

