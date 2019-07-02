UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Condemns 'Horrific' Blast In Kabul That Injured Over 50 School Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

UNICEF Condemns 'Horrific' Blast in Kabul That Injured Over 50 School Children

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore condemned in a news release on Monday the attack in Afghanistan in which more than 50 children were injured.

Earlier in the day, a car bomb targeted Kabul's Puli Mahmood Khan Area close to an Afghan Defense Ministry logistic supply compound and several diplomatic facilities and schools.

"Initial reports show that more than 50 children were injured when their school was damaged in the attack. This is horrific," Fore said in the release.

Fore said that schools should be havens of peace and violence in or around schools is never acceptable.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said two attackers targeted the Defense Ministry's facilities with an explosive device. According to eyewitnesses, the blast was followed by sporadic gunfire and other explosions.

UNICEF renewed its call to all parties to end the violence and protect children at all times.

Afghan Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Sputnik that the number of people injured in the attack on Monday morning reached 68.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Car All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

1 hour ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

1 hour ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

2 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

1 hour ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

2 hours ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.