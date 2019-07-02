UNICEF Condemns 'Horrific' Blast in Kabul That Injured Over 50 School Children

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore condemned in a news release on Monday the attack in Afghanistan in which more than 50 children were injured.

Earlier in the day, a car bomb targeted Kabul's Puli Mahmood Khan Area close to an Afghan Defense Ministry logistic supply compound and several diplomatic facilities and schools.

"Initial reports show that more than 50 children were injured when their school was damaged in the attack. This is horrific," Fore said in the release.

Fore said that schools should be havens of peace and violence in or around schools is never acceptable.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said two attackers targeted the Defense Ministry's facilities with an explosive device. According to eyewitnesses, the blast was followed by sporadic gunfire and other explosions.

UNICEF renewed its call to all parties to end the violence and protect children at all times.

Afghan Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Sputnik that the number of people injured in the attack on Monday morning reached 68.