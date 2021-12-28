UNICEF Condemns Massacre of 35 Adults, Children in Myanmar - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the murder and burning of 35 people, including four children, and two Save the Children officials in Eastern Myanmar, UNICEF announced in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the murder and burning of 35 people, including four children, and two Save the Children officials in Eastern Myanmar, UNICEF announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"UNICEF is shocked and saddened by the reported killing and burning of at least 35 people, including four children and two staff members of the humanitarian organization Save the Children, in Kayah State in Eastern Myanmar, on 24 December," the release said.

Credible reports suggest that four children were killed in the attack, including two 17-year-old boys, a teenage girl and a child of approximately five to six years of age, UNICEF said.

"UNICEF strongly condemns this attack on civilians, children and humanitarian workers. The protection of civilians, and particularly children and humanitarian workers, must be treated as a priority during times of conflict, in accordance with international humanitarian law," Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific Debora Comini said.

The two Save the Children staff members, whose deaths were confirmed today, were killed while returning to the organization's Loikaw office after they initially responded to a humanitarian needs call in a nearby community, the release said.