UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Condemns Massacre Of 35 Adults, Children In Myanmar - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:16 PM

UNICEF Condemns Massacre of 35 Adults, Children in Myanmar - Statement

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the murder and burning of 35 people, including four children, and two Save the Children officials in Eastern Myanmar, UNICEF announced in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the murder and burning of 35 people, including four children, and two Save the Children officials in Eastern Myanmar, UNICEF announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"UNICEF is shocked and saddened by the reported killing and burning of at least 35 people, including four children and two staff members of the humanitarian organization Save the Children, in Kayah State in Eastern Myanmar, on 24 December," the release said.

Credible reports suggest that four children were killed in the attack, including two 17-year-old boys, a teenage girl and a child of approximately five to six years of age, UNICEF said.

"UNICEF strongly condemns this attack on civilians, children and humanitarian workers. The protection of civilians, and particularly children and humanitarian workers, must be treated as a priority during times of conflict, in accordance with international humanitarian law," Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific Debora Comini said.

The two Save the Children staff members, whose deaths were confirmed today, were killed while returning to the organization's Loikaw office after they initially responded to a humanitarian needs call in a nearby community, the release said.

Related Topics

Murder Attack United Nations Loikaw Myanmar December Asia

Recent Stories

Turkey Rescues 526 Migrants Pushed Back to Sea by ..

Turkey Rescues 526 Migrants Pushed Back to Sea by Greece in 12 Days - Coast Guar ..

34 seconds ago
 Pakistan's NSP comprehensively considers citizen, ..

Pakistan's NSP comprehensively considers citizen, economic security: Chinese sch ..

36 seconds ago
 Some 2,500 Flights Canceled, 5,200 Delayed Worldwi ..

Some 2,500 Flights Canceled, 5,200 Delayed Worldwide on Tuesday - Tracker

37 seconds ago
 Abdullah, Mehbooba lambaste IIOJK Real Estate Summ ..

Abdullah, Mehbooba lambaste IIOJK Real Estate Summit

38 seconds ago
 DC announces Re-Delimitation schedule of LCs

DC announces Re-Delimitation schedule of LCs

40 seconds ago
 Death anniversary of Shaikh Ayaz observed

Death anniversary of Shaikh Ayaz observed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.