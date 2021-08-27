UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Decries Bomb Blasts Near Kabul Airport

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday strongly condemned the multiple explosions that hit Kabul earlier this week.

"UNICEF strongly condemns the attacks at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, which reportedly killed at least 60 people and injured over 120, including women and children," UNICEF said in a release.

The UN agency offered its condolences to bereaved families while urging all parties to ensure that women and children are protected at all times.

UNICEF expressed concern about children's safety amid increased violence. The organization stated that over 550 children have been killed and more than 1,400 injured since January 2021.  In addition, almost 10 million children require urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

After the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats, and Afghans who had worked for them. Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not allow departures after that date.

However, the already chaotic evacuation of allied forces and their Afghan partners from Kabul was thrown into disarray on Thursday after a string of suicide blasts near several airport gates caused numerous casualties among US forces and those trying to flee.

At least 170 people were reported dead and hundreds wounded in three attacks by IS (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) suicide bombers. 

