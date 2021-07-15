UNICEF 'Deeply Concerned' About Impact of Violence on Children in S. Africa - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has grave concerns about how the ongoing unrest and violence in South Africa is affecting children's safety and well-being, Chief of Communication and Partnerships in South Africa Toby Fricker told Sputnik.

"Children have been caught in the violence and unrest across parts of South Africa and need to be protected," Fricker said. "UNICEF is deeply concerned about the impact of ongoing violence and civil unrest that started last weekend on the safety and well being of children across South Africa."

Fricker also said that UNICEF is saddened about the reported death of a 15-year old boy during the unrest and the horrifying situations the children have found themselves in.

"Shocking images that have been widely shared also show a toddler having to be thrown from a building to be rescued from a fire in Durban," he said.

"The last few days of violence also comes at a time when the country is battling a third COVID-19 wave and with schools closed, due to high COVID-19 infection rates, children could be further exposed to the violence."

Fricker emphasized that children must be protected everywhere and at all times.

At least 45 have been killed in unrest in South Africa since former President Jacob Zuma was jailed last week, local media reported on Tuesday, a day after the government mobilized the military to quell the protests and riots. Twenty-six deaths have been reported in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in on July 7 to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.