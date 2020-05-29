(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered 12 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Venezuela to support the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"In Venezuela, a plane carrying 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid from UNICEF has landed in the country to support the UN humanitarian response," Haq said.

The shipment included 127,000 water purification tablets, 18 water tanks and 40,000 nutritional support packages, Haq added.

The delivered supplies complement UNICEF's response, which has already brought some 90 tonnes of humanitarian aid to 189 health institutions across Venezuela's 13 states.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Venezuela has reported 1,327 novel coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.