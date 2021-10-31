UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Delivers Fuel To 3 Haitian Hospitals, More Supplies Expected Sunday - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:30 AM

UNICEF Delivers Fuel to 3 Haitian Hospitals, More Supplies Expected Sunday - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered 6,000 gallons of fuel to three hospitals in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, on Friday and Saturday and more support is expected on Sunday, UNICEF Haiti's Chief of Communications Ndiaga Seck told Sputnik.

"Yesterday and today, UNICEF was able to deliver at least 6,000 gallons of much-needed fuel to three hospitals in Port-au-Prince despite insecurity and gang criminality," Seck said on Saturday. "This new provision of fuel will enable them to resume their lifesaving services, especially to newborns and pregnant women."

The spokesman told Sputnik that on Sunday a fourth hospital is expected to receive fuel provided through the UNICEF.

"Nevertheless, some health centres are still running out of fuel, which disrupted their emergency medical services," Seck stressed.

