UNICEF Delivers Lifesaving Supplies To Syria To Help Contain Cholera Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Thursday it has delivered lifesaving supplies to Syria to help tackle the cholera outbreak

"UNICEF delivered lifesaving health and water, hygiene, and sanitation supplies to Syria earlier this week to scale up efforts to halt the cholera outbreak," the press release said. "The supplies included acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) kits to support health facilities and communities in treating 36,000 moderate and severe AWD cases, and aqua tabs to help 350,000 people to treat water for their households' needs."

According to UNICEF, reported acute watery diarrhea cases have surpassed 20,000, with the cases detected in all governorates.

"As the outbreak spreads, it also threatens the health and wellbeing of children," UNICEF added.

"Since the outbreak was declared on 10 September 2022, UNICEF has distributed 60 AWD kits in the most affected governorates to support the treatment at health facility and community level. During the past two weeks, 408 tons of sodium hypochlorite have been distributed to increase chlorine dosages and concentration to prevent and curb the spread of the disease, particularly in fragile and highly vulnerable communities, providing 10 million people nationwide access to safe and clean water."

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various insurgent groups, including terrorists. Along with the hostilities, the country has been suffering from acute health, energy and economic crises.

