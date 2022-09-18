UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Disregards Children Inclusion In Extremist Website Mirotvorets - Polyanskiy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

UNICEF Disregards Children Inclusion in Extremist Website Mirotvorets - Polyanskiy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is disregarding the problem of the inclusion of children in the database of the infamous Ukraine's extremist website Mirotvorets, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have to state that UN agencies are often subject to politicization and pressure from their largest donors, and act on the basis of double standards," Polyanskiy said, commenting on UN's reaction to the inclusion of children in the Mirotvorets' database.

According to the diplomat, this explains the insufficient attention on the part of UNICEF, an agency that is supposed to protect the rights of all children, "to the use of school buildings by Ukrainian nationalists, as well as to the illegal activities of the Ukrainian nationalist website Mirotvorets.

"

Polyanskiy recalled that the personal information, including addresses, of 327 children has already been posted on this resource.

"We continue to work actively with UNICEF on this issue. We do not hide our disappointment with the attempts to disregard the problem," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, Russia will seek from UNICEF a clear assessments of this situation.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

3 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

13 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

13 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.