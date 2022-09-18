UNICEF Disregards Children Inclusion in Extremist Website Mirotvorets - Polyanskiy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is disregarding the problem of the inclusion of children in the database of the infamous Ukraine's extremist website Mirotvorets, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have to state that UN agencies are often subject to politicization and pressure from their largest donors, and act on the basis of double standards," Polyanskiy said, commenting on UN's reaction to the inclusion of children in the Mirotvorets' database.

According to the diplomat, this explains the insufficient attention on the part of UNICEF, an agency that is supposed to protect the rights of all children, "to the use of school buildings by Ukrainian nationalists, as well as to the illegal activities of the Ukrainian nationalist website Mirotvorets.

"

Polyanskiy recalled that the personal information, including addresses, of 327 children has already been posted on this resource.

"We continue to work actively with UNICEF on this issue. We do not hide our disappointment with the attempts to disregard the problem," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, Russia will seek from UNICEF a clear assessments of this situation.